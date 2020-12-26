VOTE: The Irish-Boxing Awards – ALL CATEGORIES

The 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards are in full swing and hundreds of votes have already come in.

There is still plenty of time to get involved, with the closing date set for next Wednesday at midnight – and we will announce the results on New Year’s Eve.

In case you may have missed any categories, we have compiled all eight shortlists here (click award name to see nominees) so you can vote for everyone in one go.

Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per poll, per IP address)

The Rinty Monaghan Irish Fighter of the Year

Tommy McCarthy

Katelynn Phelan

Katie Taylor

James Tennyson



The Andy Lee KO of the Year



Padraig McCrory (v Mickey Ellison)

Pierce O'Leary (v Jacob Quinn)

Stevie McKenna (v Des Newton)

Kane Tucker (v Gareth McDowell)

The John Duddy Fight of the Year



JP Hale v Colm Murphy

Tyrone McKenna v Mohamed Mimoune

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon 2

Breakthrough of the Year



Daryl Clarke

Lewis Crocker

Gary Cully

Darragh Foley

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Aaron McKenna

Stevie McKenna

Pierce O'Leary

Ryan O'Rourke



The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year



Tony Dunlop

Shane McGuigan

Steven O'Rourke

Pete Taylor

Dee Walsh

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year



Mick Conlan (v Sofiane Takoucht)

Tommy McCarthy (v Bilal Laggoune)

Katelynn Phelan (v Jessica Schadko)

Katie Taylor (v Miriam Gutierrez)

Comeback of the Year



James McGivern

Dee Sullivan

Joe Ward

Steven Ward