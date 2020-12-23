VOTE: The John Duddy Fight of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

Nothing beats a scrap and there have been plenty of wars this year involving Irish boxers.

While we haven’t had many opportunities to jump out of our seat in 2020, boxing still did provide a handful of thrilling moments this year.

Below we recognise our best FOUR fights of the past 12 months.

This award is named after the Derry Destroyer John Duddy who was involved in many wars and Fight of the Years during his career.

Darragh Foley v Ty Telford

Described by Jeff Fenech as the Fight of the Decade, the pair went to war and stole the show on the Tszyu-Morgan stadium undercard.

JP Hale v Colm Murphy

The pair topped the Ulster Senior Finals night in their third meeting as Seniors. As ever, it was a war, with Hale shading it on a split.

Tyrone McKenna v Mohamed Mimoune

While some debated the results, no-one can argue that this Golden Contract semi-final wasn’t a thrilling war.

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon 2

The biggest fight of the year for Irish boxing was another war on a Sky Sports PPV only this time we had a more conclusive ending

Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per IP address)

The John Duddy Fight of the Year Darragh Foley v Ty Telford

JP Hale v Colm Murphy

Tyrone McKenna v Mohamed Mimoune

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon 2 Vote

