VOTE: The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

The future is bright.

Despite the pandemic, a number of fighters have been turning heads in 2020.

Below we have picked our Top FIVE prospects that are yet to box in a ten-round or title contest.

This award is named after the late Eamonn Magee Jr, himself a great prospect taken from us too soon.

And the nominees are:

Paddy Donovan

The Limerick welter continued to build hype in 2020 and underlined his potential with an unprecedented dominant performance against Jumanne Camero.

Aaron McKenna

While he fought just once in 2020, the younger McKenna’s stoppage of the insanely tough Jordan Grannum got people talking.

Stevie McKenna

The elder McKenna really got moving in 2020, scoring three knockout wins on Channel 5 and securing a promotional deal with Mick Hennessy.

Pierce O’Leary

The Dublin light welter scored two wins in 2020, the second of which versus the unbeaten Jacob Quinn being extremely impressive.

Ryan O’Rourke

The Dublin welter was Ireland’s busiest pro in 2020, fighting a total of FIVE times throughout the pandemic-ravaged year.

Cast your vote below!

