VOTE: Comeback of the Year – 2020 Irish Boxing Awards

The Irish-Boxing Awards are up and running!

Our first category is Comeback of the Year and there have been some fantastic stories in 2020.

From returns from injury and illness to getting back in the ring following devastating defeats, Irish boxers just don’t know when to lay down.

We recognise FIVE of these here.

The nominees are

Brendan Irvine

A debilitating foot injury was the latest roadblock for Irvine to overcome and he did so in style, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

James McGivern

Having almost walked away from the sport, the Belfast super feather turned professional and has racked up two wins thus far.

Dee Sullivan

The Vanilla Gorilla returned from his nightmare night at the Féile with a win at the Ulster Hall in February

Joe Ward

The horror knee injury that ruined his debut was put behind him as Ward claimed two quickfire wins in Mexico

Steven Ward

The Newtownabbey big man bounced back from his Golden Contract quarter-final defeat last year by stepping up to cruiser and claiming a comeback win over Jone Volau.

