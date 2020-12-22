VOTE: Comeback of the Year – 2020 Irish Boxing Awards
The Irish-Boxing Awards are up and running!
Our first category is Comeback of the Year and there have been some fantastic stories in 2020.
From returns from injury and illness to getting back in the ring following devastating defeats, Irish boxers just don’t know when to lay down.
We recognise FIVE of these here.
The nominees are
Brendan Irvine
A debilitating foot injury was the latest roadblock for Irvine to overcome and he did so in style, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.
James McGivern
Having almost walked away from the sport, the Belfast super feather turned professional and has racked up two wins thus far.
Dee Sullivan
The Vanilla Gorilla returned from his nightmare night at the Féile with a win at the Ulster Hall in February
Joe Ward
The horror knee injury that ruined his debut was put behind him as Ward claimed two quickfire wins in Mexico
Steven Ward
The Newtownabbey big man bounced back from his Golden Contract quarter-final defeat last year by stepping up to cruiser and claiming a comeback win over Jone Volau.
Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per IP address)