VOTE: The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

The men in the corner deserve recognition and that is what this award is for.

There have been some steady hands guiding Irish fighters to success in 2020 and here we recognise six.

This award is named in honour of the late Paddy Hyland Sr who passed away in 2015.

And the nominees are:

Niall Barrett

The Kildare coach masterminded Katelynn Phelan’s phenomenal win over Jessica Schadko with some of the most in-depth preparations we’ve ever seen.

Tony Dunlop

The Belfast veteran continues to work with James Tennyson, guiding him to two attention-grabbing stoppages on Matchroom shows.

Shane McGuigan

While he no longer trains Irish fighters, McGuigan oversaw Lawrence Okolie, Chris Billam Smith, and Anthony Fowler in an unbeaten year.

Steven O’Rourke

The O’Rourke’s stable went 13-1 in 2020, managing to be one of the busiest gyms in boxing.

Pete Taylor

The Bray trainer’s stable continues to grow and he had a major wins for both Tommy McCarthy and Tyrone McKenna.

Dee Walsh

The former slick light middle is carving out a career as an impressive trainer, cornering Lewis Crocker and Padraig McCrory to career-best wins.

Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per IP address)

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year Niall Barrett

Tony Dunlop

Shane McGuigan

Steven O'Rourke

Pete Taylor

Dee Walsh Vote

You can vote in our earlier polls here:

Comeback of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year