VOTE: The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

Irish boxers have gone above and beyond in 2020 with some special performances.

Whether it be away from home, against the odds, or just putting on the best performances of their careers our boxers have risen to the occasion on numerous occasions.

We recognise FIVE of these in the Performance of the Year category.

This award is named after Wayne McCullough who sensationally went to Japan in 1995 to dethrone WBC bantam champ Yasuei Yakushiji, becoming the first British or Irish fighter to win a world title fight in the Land of the Rising Sun.

And the nominees are:

Jono Carroll (v Scott Quigg)

King Kong sent the Manchester man into retirement with a furious display that saw the towel tossed in the eleventh round.

Mick Conlan (v Sofiane Takoucht)

The Belfast super bantam gave his best pro performance yet during the summer, dominating and stopping the French world title challenger late.

Tommy McCarthy (v Bilal Laggoune)

Entering the European title fight with a broken hand, McCarthy showed every facet of his game to get the win.

Katelynn Phelan (v Jessica Schadko)

The Kildare underdog went to the lion’s den in Germany and destroyed the home favourite, forcing the stoppage after five one-sided rounds.

Katie Taylor (v Miriam Gutierrez)

In perhaps her most complete pro performance, the Bray legend dropped and dominated the insanely game Spaniard.

