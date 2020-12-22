VOTE: The Rinty Monaghan Irish Fighter of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

It’s time for the big one. Fighter of the Year.

2020 has been different but there’s still been some huge successes for our fighters and the FIVE best have been recognised here.

Thank you for your vote here and on all the awards polls.

And the nominees are:

Brendan Irvine

Following an injury-induced period in the wilderness, The Belfast flyweight claimed Olympic qualification in London in March.

Tommy McCarthy

The Belfast cruiserweight joined a select list in October, defeating Bilal Laggoune for the European title.

Katelynn Phelan

The Kildare light welter became a star in 2020, destroying Jessica Schadko in Germany.

Katie Taylor

The Bray lightweight settled the score so to speak versus Delfine Persoon before headlining an historic women’s-topped card versus Miriam Gutierrez.

James Tennyson

The Belfast lightweight continued to move towards a second world shot with two destructive stoppages on Matchroom shows.

Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per IP address)

The Rinty Monaghan Irish Fighter of the Year Brendan Irvine

Tommy McCarthy

Katelynn Phelan

Katie Taylor

James Tennyson Vote

You can vote in our earlier polls here:

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Breakthrough of the Year

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Comeback of the Year

