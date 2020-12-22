VOTE: The Andy Lee KO of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards
It’s time for everyone’s favourite category, the knockouts.
The reason many watch boxing, there have been plenty of vicious KOs this year by Irish fighters in both the amateurs and the pros.
Below we pick out FIVE big finishes.
This award is named in honour of Andy Lee who was fond of a highlight-reel knockout himself.
And the nominees are.
Lewis Crocker (v Louis Greene)
Padraig McCrory (v Mickey Ellison)
Stevie McKenna (v Des Newton)
Pierce O’Leary (v Jacob Quinn)
Kane Tucker (v Gareth McDowell)
Cast your vote below! (to ensure fairness, votes restricted to one per IP address)
You can vote in our earlier polls here:
The John Duddy Fight of the Year
Breakthrough of the Year
The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year
The Paddy Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year
The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year
Comeback of the Year