VOTE: Breakthrough of the Year – 2020 Irish-Boxing Awards

Every boxer hopes to end a year in a better position than which they started but some boxers have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months.

There have been a number of Irish punchers who have gone to the next level over what was a unique year.

Below we pick out the FIVE Irish fighters that have made the biggest breakthroughs.

And the nominees are:

Caoimhin Agyarko

The Belfast middle elevated himself to one of Queensberry premier prospects following two explosive televised wins.

Daryl Clarke

An outsider in one of the most competitive weights, Clarke stormed to the Ulster light welterweight title and Best Boxer Award, making himself out as one to watch in the process.

Lewis Crocker

The Belfast welter claimed his first career title, blasting out Louis Greene to win the WBO European belt.

Gary Cully

The Naas lightweight claimed the Irish title with a one-round demolition of Joe Fitzpatrick and then navigated the first crisis of his career versus Craig Woodruff.

Darragh Foley

The Dublin light welter is slightly different to the other nominees but did make a breakthrough in Australia, reinvigorating his career with a stunning win over Ty Telford.

