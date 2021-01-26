‘Spike will gladly show you what the sport is all about’ – Murphys Boxing want to make O’Sullivan vs Jake Paul

Murphys Boxing believe Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan is the perfect fighter to show You Tuber Jake Paul what real boxing is really about.

The social media star has become a name in boxing circles after having two licensed fights , albeit glorified exhibitions against Ali Eson Gib and Basketballer Nate Robinson, and particularly due to his call out videos.

Paul has used his platform to offer Conor McGregor $50m to fight, insult ‘The Notorious’s’ girlfriend, disrespect Dylan Moran and more.

It’s touched a nerve with boxing die hards and the Irish fight fan in particular – and many called for him to fight a genuine boxer.

The trash talking American had confirmed he would fight a ‘boxer’ on April 17 and Irish-boxing.com confirmed Conor Slater had opened talks re Moran being the opponent.

However, it appears retired MMA operator, Ben Askren, a fighter noted for his wrestling rather than stand up ability, will man the away corner.

The news seems to have irked Boston based promotional outfit Murphys Boxing, who work closely with O’Sullivan, Ray Moylette and Niall Kennedy.

They contacted this site to point us in the direction of tweet that sums up their thinking.

They would love to let the big punching Cork man loose on Paul.

Congrats to YouTuber @jakepaul on fighting a 36 year old, recent hip replacee, Welterweight, MMA fighter. You’re doing wonders for the world of boxing. @spike_osullivan will gladly show you what the sport is all about. pic.twitter.com/2aqljzSpSI — Murphys Boxing (@murphysboxing) January 26, 2021

‘Spike’ had taken exception to the original Paul call out, but Moran became the Irish fighter most insulted by the Internet name – and was thus an option for April 17.

The Mahon character, who has recently expressed a desire to fight Oscar De La Hoya, is now being pushed forward by his team as a potential foe.

Ffs the absolute state of you, pipe down you wouldn't burst an 🥚 🤦‍♂️🤣🤣



Ps. If Conor is too busy I'll glady step in and use you as a warm up and hand you your ass, you useless prick! #UpTheIrish 🇮🇪🥊 https://t.co/wZcJZ8uce4 — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) December 15, 2020

O’Sullivan himself isn’t adverse to a call out video and used the medium more than once to secure a fight with Chris Eubank Jr.