Furious Team Moran call for Jake Paul to fight ‘Real Deal’ – accuse YouTuber of disrespecting Waterford fighter and boxing

A furious Conor Slater has called for Jake Paul to give Dylan Moran the chance to put manners on him.

Moran’s manager took great exception to the YouTuber ridiculing the Waterford native in an online post last night.

The internet personality who is desperate to get former Crumlin amateur and two weight UFC champion McGregor into the ring, used ‘The Real Deal’s relatively surprise stoppage defeat to Olympian Dennis Okoth, suffered back in 2019, to criticise McGregor.

After reading praise from ‘The Notorious’ for Kilmacthomas’s Moran, post their sparing sessions ahead of UFC 257, the Paul questioned the dedicated 16-1 Déise fighter and his ability, finding and sharing footage of the heavy defeat in the process.

The move upset Moran’s large following as well as the Irish fight family in general – and it didn’t take long for Slater to leap to his charges defense.

An annoyed manager was upset a Social Media personality criticized such a hard working and dedicated fighter.

Having watched Moran bounce back from that stoppage defeat and battle his way back into breakthrough fight contention, after suffering a pandemic related promotional disaster this summer, Slater, 24, is adamant the Deise fighter is deserving of massive respect.

He now wants Paul, who called out McGregor in another distasteful video following his knockout victory over former NBA basketballer Nate Robinson in November, to man up and fight the Waterford favourite.

Slater, who has done well to keep the 26-year-old busy during the latter half of the year, claims if that was to happen it wouldn’t go the distance.

“I just feel he can’t get away with that. I don’t think we should let him get away with that, particularly in the case of Dylan,” Slater told Irish-boxing.com.

“Every boxer deserves respect for getting in the ring and boxing should never lose sight of that or allow a YouTuber try and make us lose sight of that. Dylan has fought back from that defeat and some other hard times of late to put himself in a great position going into 2021. I have seen close hand the effort, dedication and determination that took and I can’t stand for a YouTuber trying to slag him off. He is disrespecting Dylan and the sport of boxing,” Slater continued before suggesting a fight between the pair.

“If he wants to comment let him see what it’s like to fight Dylan. He needs to step up and fight Dylan Moran. I promise you Dylan makes a mockery of him and knocks him out.

“I hope fans get behind Dylan now, I hope they don’t allow a Youtuber mock a 16-1 credible fighter.”