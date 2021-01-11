Jake Paul ridicules ‘Real Deal’ Dylan Moran as McGregor beef continues

YouTuber Jake Paul has brought Dylan Moran into his beef with Conor McGregor.

The social media personality called out McGregor via an insult-packed video following his knockout victory over former NBA basketballer Nate Robinson in November.

The American then claimed he sent a $50 million offer to ‘The Notorious’ and has since lobbed for a fight on par with the one his elder brother Logan has landed with Floyd Mayweather for February 2021.

Paul has continued to try get under the skin of the Dubliner, who was defeated by Floyd Mayweather last time he entered a professional boxing ring and has been linked to a boxing bout with Manny Pacquiao.

Some of his comments have been deemed close to the bone, particular his descriptions of McGregor fiancée Dee Devlin, and tonight Paul set about upsetting Irish fight fans by ridiculing one of the nicest names in the sport – Waterford welter Moran.

The former Crumlin amateur and Kilmacthomas’s Moran have been sparring in Portugal and Dubai ahead of the double two-weight MMA world champion’s UFC 257 clash with Dustin Poirier.

When asked about the sparring, McGregor replied: “Very tough! I got a nice a shot that clipped the nose upward and made it bleed.

“The rounds were super close tho. Razor! Dylan is one of the better boxers I’ve ever shared the ring with. A phenomenally exciting Irish talent!”

The comments peaked Paul’s interest and he used ‘The Real Deal’s relatively surprise stoppage defeat to Olympian Dennis Okoth, suffered back in 2019, to criticise McGregor.

In another quite cruel post, the YouTuber questioned the dedicated 16-1 Déise fighter and his ability, finding and sharing footage of the heavy defeat.

Since the third-round loss, southpaw Moran has manouevered himself back into step-up contention with five straight wins.

The 26-year-old is now hoping for a chance to prove himself as a top-end fighter in 2021.