‘It’s a possibility’ – Spike O’Sullivan vs Oscar De La Hoya talks take place

Oscar De La Hoya [39(3)-6(2)] versus Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] has upgraded from rumoured match up to ‘a possibility’ in recent weeks.

The Cork light middleweight’s name has been mentioned in certain quarters every since the Hall of Famer revealed he is making a comeback at the grand old age of 47.

It’s been suggested, ‘Spike’ is second on the hit list, behind former pound for pound star Sergio Martinez.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com late last month the Mahon man revealed he was interested in the fight and claimed he would have no qualms knocking out his boss.

However, at that time there was no official contact with regard to trading leather with the Golden Boy Promoter.

That has changed in recent weeks and talks re a match up have begun. The Cork favourite isn’t necessarily front of the que, but it seems his name is in the hat and he is a viable option.

“It would be a great fight to get as he is an 11-time world champion, six weight division and an Olympic gold medallist, and I’ve seen that I’m second favourite with the bookies in America to get that fight,” Spike told Sunday Sport.

“It’s a winnable fight because he has been in retirement for 11 years. My coach Paschal Collins has been on to Golden Boy. I think it is a possibility, but I’m not sure it would happen, we’ll see.”

The Pascal Collins trained and managed light middle would make serious money if he was to get the nod to fight the legend. However, it wouldn’t be a cash out operation, rather it could prove the most lucrative ring rust freeing clash of all time.

Spike, who previously expressed confidence at stopping ‘The Golden Boy’ still holds out Patrick Teixiera and world title hopes.

“I’ve been trying to get the fight with world light-middleweight champion Patrick Teixiera, as it is more important to become world champion,” said O’Sullivan.

“I’ve been chasing him for a while but he has to defend his title against his mandatory challenger Castano from Argentina, so that will be a difficult fight for Teixeira.

“I’ll keep an eye on that and hopefully fight the winner of that. That would be my preference.”