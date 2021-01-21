Talks to make Dylan Moran versus Jake Paul are underway

Dylan Moran could be afforded the chance to ‘put manners’ on You Tube star Jake Paul this April.

The Social Media star yesterday confirmed he will compete in the squared circle for the third time this Spring.

Paul will trade leather on rapper Snoop Dogg’s newly launched Fight Club on Triller pay-per-view.

According to Triller owner Ryan Kavanaugh, the fight will be against a legitimate professional boxer.

That boxer could well be Moran. Irish-boxing.com can reveal contact has been made and preliminary talks have begun with regard to the pair fighting.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Moran’s manager Conor Slater revealed, “I have been in touch with the people at Thriller, who are promoting Jake Paul now. Initial talks were positive. I have been connected to the person with the final say, hopefully we start more serious negotiations now.”

Slater recently revealed Moran wasn’t overly keen to be part of what may appear to be a exhibition bout. Having been upset by Paul and his infamous antics in recent weeks, the Waterford fighter wanted his chance to share the ring with the vocal You Tuber.

However, he wanted a behind closed doors spar to avoid a spectacle. Speaking today, Slater claimed a fight, albeit one that may been seen as part of a ‘new you tube circus’ by some, would benefit Moran.

“I understand where Dylan is coming from, but the bottom line is this would be a chance to make good money, get that revenge and raise your profile. As a manager I have to explore it.”

The head of Slater Sports Consultancy isn’t confident Paul is up for the challenge, but believes he will look a fool if he doesn’t fight Conor McGregor’s most recent sparring partner.

“After all his slagging of Dylan, a fighter with a 16-1 record, how bad will it look if he fights a journey man. Also he wants to fight Conor McGregor, Dylan provides a connection there. Paul would be the bigger of the two, is full of talk and isn’t afraid to say how bad Dylan is, but I still can’t see him taking the fight. Deep down he knows the truth.”