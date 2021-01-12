‘I’ll rip your head off’ – Dylan Moran responds to Jake Paul wants to get in the ring with the YouTuber

Dylan Moran has made a passionate response to Jake Paul’s attempts to ridicule him online.

The social media name upset Moran, his team and fight fans when he brought the Waterford welter into his pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor.

Paul, whose brother Logan has signed to fight Floyd Mayweather, used ‘The Real Deal’s’ relatively surprise stoppage defeat to Olympian Dennis Okoth, suffered back in 2019, to criticise McGregor, who is sparring Moran ahead of his UFC return later this month.

In yet another quite cruel post, the YouTuber questioned the dedicated 16-1 Déise fighter and his ability, finding and sharing footage of the heavy defeat.

The move upset Moran’s manager Conor Slater and via Irish-boxing.com called for the American to afford the Deise fighter the chance to put manners on him.

Moran also took huge offence to the video and the manner in which he was disrespected.

The 26-year-old, who is currently with McGregor in camp in Dubai, called for the internet name to fight him.

Any clash with a name with such reach would certainly prove lucrative for the Munster operator. However, Moran is happy to trade leather behind closed doors ‘dog house rules’.

“The last few weeks I have watched you online disrespecting fighters, good people, asking for fights, shouting offers, this is my offer to you -I’d come to America today, tomorrow or any day .. and we will get in the ring dog house rules and lets see how that works out for you,” Moran said.

“I will rip your head off. We are not the same you make videos for a living I fight. Now Jake, you’ve put it out there and everyone wants to see it so we are all waiting on your reply.”