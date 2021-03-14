Irish May Matchroom take over?

If rumour is to be believed Irish fight fans could have a massive May night to look forward to.

There is some chatter that Matchroom are planning a show that would include three massive Irish fight for Irish names.

The promotional outfit, who work with Sky Sports and DAZN, will promote fights including world champion Katie Taylor [17(6)-0], former European title champion James Tennyson [28(24)-3(0)] and reigning cruiserweight EBU champ Tommy McCarthy [17(8)-2(1)] in early May.

It could be the three Irish stars are split over separate May 1 and May 15 cards but rumour suggests having the three on the same bill is an option being explored.

It would prove a massive boost for Irish boxing and could help with regard to creating a narrative for a big Belfast homecoming for Tennyson and McCarthy in particular.

It’s believed the Pound for Pound #1 and undisputed lightweight world champion will put her four world titles on the line against former Olympic foe Natasha Jonas in early May.

If that is the case and ‘The Assassin’ and ‘Mac Attack’ populate the undercard it would help in terms of gaining them casual notoriety across Ireland and outside of Belfast.

Again it has to be stated there is no official confirmation re an Irish tripleheader.

What is known is lightweight world title hopeful James Tennyson will fight three-weight world champion Ricky Burns in May and his MHD stablemate McCarthy will defend his European title against Alexandru Jur.

Eric Donovan, who fights in Belgium this coming Saturday, may also be an option for the card if Matchroom want to go full Irish.

The Kildare fighter has an EU title fight in the pipeline and a promise from Eddie Hearn of one more Matchroom date in his back pocket.