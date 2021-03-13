Eddie Hearn confirms James Tennyson’s next opponent

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(3)] will face former three-weight world champion Ricky Burns [43(16)-8(0)-1] next, according to Eddie Hearn.

Rumour has been circulating the Belfast puncher and the Scottish veteran had agreed to fight and were close to confirming a date.

However, official conformation hasn’t been forthcoming, until yesterday that is, when Hearn confirmed what should prove an eagerly anticipated clash.

The Essex promoter, who also works with Katie Taylor, revealed during a social media questions and answer session, that the fight was made and will take place in May.



After stopping world-ranked Canadian Josh O’Reilly in his last outing Hearn suggested Jorge Linares would be the ideal next step.

However, ‘The Assassin’ will next be in against a three-weight world champion from closer to home in Scotland’s Burns.

Three-weight world champion Burns is now back down at lightweight and, following his defeat to Lee Selby back in October 2019, is looking for one last shot.

Linares may have been a better name in terms of bridging the gap between Tennyson and the elite names in the division but with the current pandemic affected lie of the land, Burns remains a good fight.

He is a name known to fight fans and is up there with Scotland’s greatest ever fighters.



The 38-year-old also gave Selby a good fight last time out and has never been stopped.

Tennyson, 27 hasn’t gone the distance since 2016 and has stopped every lightweight placed in front of him, including the likes of Craig Evans and Gavin Gwynne.

Irish-boxing.com confirmed earlier this week that Tommy McCarthy was lined up for an early May European title defence.

The news ‘Tenny’ is to be out in the same month will have Belfast fans hoping they both appear on the same card, as it would be viewed as step one toward Matchroom bringing both to Belfast for a big Odyssey Arena show.