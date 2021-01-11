Golden Boy believe Aaron McKenna is ready for the next step

Aaron McKenna [11(7)-0] is ready to take the step to the next level according to one of the most respected matchmakers in the game Roberto Diaz.

The brain of Golden Boy has watched the Monaghan native work his way to 11-0 since turning over in December of 2017.

Diaz has been suitably impressed with the 21-year-old’s progress as well as his attitude and approach out of the ring.

The matchmaker admits things may have stalled this year, but believes the next level awaits the younger of the two boxing brothers.

“One kid I am very very high on right now – and he is doing things right, he is very dedicated, has tremendous power- is Aaron McKenna,” said Diaz, who is also a Jason Quigley fan, when speaking to Macklin’s Take.

“I would like to move him a little faster because I see the talent there, but with Covid and him being out in Ireland right now [we can’t].

“He just took a stay busy fight and stopped a kid that has never been stopped. He is doing the things he is supposed to do right now and that shows me he is ready for the next step.”

There is no doubt McKenna is agreement with Diaz. The Freddy Roach trained fighter, who stopped Jordan Grannum on Channel 5 in his first fight outside of America last time out, has been name dropping WBO light middleweight world champion Patrick Teixeira of late.

McKenna is aware some wins will have to be banked to secure a shot at a champion Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan and Dennis Hogan also have in their sights.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he explained: “Once I can get 2 or 3 ten round fights under my belt it would definitely be an option. I will be ready when I am giving the green light.”