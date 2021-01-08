MOSCOW MISSION – Jason Quigley to fight Son of a Legend in RUSSIA

It appears that Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] will finally return to the ring at the end of the month.

The Donegal middleweight has not fought since last January but will return in a high-profile clash in Russia in three week’s time.

It is being reported that Quigley will face Shane Mosley Jr [16(9)-3(0)] in Moscow on Saturday January 30th on the Sergey Kovalev v Bektemir Melikuziev undercard in Moscow.

While it has not been confirmed by Quigley or any of his team, boxing writer with The Athletic, Mike Coppinger, broke the news this morning.

30-year-old Mosley, son of legendary three-weight champion Shane Senior, was signed by Golden Boy last February and scored an eight-round points win over journeyman Jeremy Ramos in July.

Prior to this, the Pomona puncher had had a mixed career. An early-doors loss to Marchristopher Adkins, whom Quigley subsequently defeated, required a rebuild which was then stalled by a loss to local prospect David Toussaint in Brisbane on the Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn undercard. Mosley later entered into the Contender Series in 2018 and scored three solid five-round wins over the course of a couple of weeks before being dominated in the final by Brandon Adams.

The fight at the Luzhniki is positive development for World silver and European gold medalist Quigley who had something of a nightmare lockdown. Having recovered from his 2019 loss to Tureano Johnson with a pair of solid wins under Andy Lee, the Finn Valley fighter looked primed for big nights. A clash with Jack Cullen as part of the Matchroom Fight Camp series appeared set but would fall through as Quigley came into frame as a potential opponent for Canelo Alvarez.

The fight with the Mexican superstar never did materialise but in recent days 29-year-old Quigley has suggested that big news was incoming – and this appears to be it.

The Kovalev-Melikuziev card is being promoted by Golden Boy and Main Event, and will be shown live via DAZN – at a reasonable time for Irish viewers considering the fight’s location.