Dominic Donegan targets 3Arena Craig O’Brien title tilt

Dominic Donegan [5(1)-0] wants to fight Craig O’Brien [11(1)-2(1)] for the Irish title on the proposed 3Arena card.

Boxing Ireland dangled a massive Arena sized carrot in front of their stable when they confirmed they would be involved in Martin Hogan’s proposed 3Arena event.

The Cork promoter plans on mixing boxing and Muay Thai to make one big combat sports occasion – and will work alongside Boxing Ireland when it comes to the sweet science element.

The promoters behind the Celtic Clash series have since asked their fighters to impress their way onto the card.

Donegan plans to do just that and has his sights set on a big Irish title fight on the unique fight night.

‘Da Bomb’ see’s an middleweight clash with 160lbs title holder Craig O’Brien as ideal for mixed event.

To secure a shot at ‘The Iron’ the Solider would have to come through promotional stablemate Eddie Treacy.

Donegan, who fights on the Celtic Clash 11 card late this month, and Bray’s Treacy have been mandated to fight for the BUI Celtic title and the 26-year-old believes that eagerly anticipated bout is for the first Irish card of 2021.

“This year has been very frustrating to be honest. I was to fight Eddie [Treacy] for the BUI Celtic title in October.

“That would have been great and it would have put me in line for the Irish title and a possible fight with Craig O’Brien.

“I don’t say that looking past Eddie, Eddie is a great fighter, but it really would have set me up and put me on a good path. It is frustrating, but look I am not the only person in this boat. It’s not just the boxers it’s everyone. Hopefully this all passes,” Donegan explained.

Donegan wants 2020’s plan to be the new 2021 objective , but notes they fights targeted could play out on a bigger platform.

“It would be massive to be fighting in the 3Arena, but you take each fight as it comes. Boxing Ireland said ‘you’d be rewarded by fighting in the 3Arena’, so it looks like you have to earn it. You never know the winner of my fight with Eddie may be rewarded with an Irish title fight on that card,” he adds before noting he will have to perform to make that dream come through.

“To fight in the National Stadium is a dream, but it’s hard to describe what fighting in the 3Arena would mean. It would be amazing and it will give every fighter extra drive. Every fighter will have the 3Arena in the back of their mind and there is such a venue for 2021. Every fighter will be giving their all to get there.”

Such is the excitement around a possible Donegan vs Treacy clash that it could be deemed big enough for a Summer 3Arena card. However, ‘Da Bomb’ suggests prove a big night precursor, which in turn suggests a big March card is in the works.

“Eddie and I are mandated to fight for the BUI Celtic title, so whenever there is a show in Ireland [it will happen]. I want to fight Eddie, Eddie wants to fight me. It would set the winner up lovely for 2021, so hopefully we get to fight and it sets both of us up for a big year.”

That potential big year kicks off early for the Boxing Ireland fighter, who last fought in February on Celtic Clash 10, as early as January 23.

Donegan returns to Spain for the second time in his short career this month. There were whispers some form of title may be on the line, but the undefeated prospect claims it’s a ring rust freeing clash before anything else.

“It’s great to have a fight date in January. I am always training and I am always ready. I’m not sitting at my fight weight, but it’s not for a title, so I’ll take the fight and the experience. It will be great to get out because my manager has a big year lined up and I can’t wait to get it started.

“Spain is just about getting back in the ring again and feeding the hunger. My knuckles are itchy, so I just want to get out. This is about getting in and getting the ring rust off and getting my big fights.”