Boxing returns to Dublin’s 3Arena!

Boxing looks set to return to the 3Arena for the first time in seven years come 2021.

Martin Hogran, the man behind Siam Warriors Superfights has plans to bring the sport back to the Iconic venue.

The Cork promoter will have Muaythai clashes and boxing bouts on the same card, mixing the codes to make one big combat sports occasion.

It’s something Horgan has done previously, having promoted a similar set up in Cork’s Neptune Stadium in the Summer of 2019.

It’s not quite the return of the Bernard Dunne era, the fight night isn’t star driven and there has been no talk of TV coverage. As a result it’s not the ultimate cure to Dublin’s boxing woes, but it’s extremely positive news nonetheless.

Irish-boxing.com believe Boxing Ireland, who Horgan has a strong working relationship will be involved, meaning their stable look set to benefit. It may be safe to predict a potentially big fight for Katelynn Phelan and possibly some mouthwatering domestic dust-ups.

Not to mention there will be no shortage of fighters from other stables looking for work and looking to get on the card.

Horgan confirmed his plans on line today, although he hasn’t been specific with regard to time frame.

Speaking on Twitter Boxing Ireland suggested they would run a show in March in the National Stadium with those successful on that card securing a slot on the 3Arena fight night.

Some sat back during the lockdown.



Those that stayed at it and stayed loyal will now be rewarded.



Show in the National Stadium in the 1st half of 2021 with the winners going on to fight on TV at the 3 Arena in the 2nd half of the year.



Pro Box, Muay Thai and K1 on one night. pic.twitter.com/FVrkLpUHkX — Boxing Ireland Promotions (@LoveIrishBoxing) December 29, 2020

The last time boxing populated the point was in November 2014. Headlined by Matthew Macklin, it was meant to be the first of many Matchroom Dublin cards. However, Argentine Jorge Sebastian Heiland crushed those dreams, stopping the Tipperary Tornado in the 10th round.

The undercard featured a huge grudge match between Spike O’Sullivan and Anthony Fitzgerald, BUI Fight of the Year for 2014 between Jono Carroll and Declan Geraghty, as well as fights for Pajo Hyland, Tommy McCarthy, Oisin Fagan, David McGuire and Anthony Crolla.

In it’s previous life, the venue then known as The Point Theatre was home to the most exciting and successful era of Dublin boxing.

Bernard Dunne’s high profile clashes all played out at the Dockland’s venue, much to the delight of the thousands that attended and hundred’s of thousands that watched on television.