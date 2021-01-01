Another accolade! Katie Taylor named prestigious Ring Magazine Female Fighter of the Year

Katie Taylor’s already well decorated mantle piece will be put under extra strain after the Irish sensation claimed another award this week.

The undisputed lightweight champion of the world has been named Ring Magazine’s Female Fighter of the Year.

It’s the second year running Taylor picked up the prestigious accolade and it comes not long after the famed magazine confirmed the Bray native as the Pound Pound #1.

The award comes as reward for a year that saw Taylor twice retain her four lightweight world titles with wins over old rival Delfine Persoon and mandatory challenger Miriam Gutierrez.

The two weight world champ’s 2020 has also been honoured by the Boxing Writer’s Association of America, who named the 34-year-old their Female Fighter of the Year.

Taylor also recently picked up the Irish Times Sports Women of the Year Award.

However, The Ring award is generally perceived as the most prestigious of the yearly honours.

Taylor becomes the first fighter to win the female version of the award back to back and joins names like Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali and Manny Pacquiao as a double fighter of the year winner.

👏 @KatieTaylor joins Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles, Ingemar Johansson, Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, Evander Holyfield and Manny Pacquiao as the only fighters to have won the @ringmagazine‘s prestigious Fighter of the Year award in consecutive years since it’s introduction in 1928. https://t.co/eZ0IxI14y6 — Brian Peters (@BPPboxing) December 27, 2020

