‘Your flashy bullshit skills don’t faze me ‘ – Forgotten Irish fighter calls out Matchroom prospect

Forgotten man Niall O’Connor [5(4)-0] is gunning for a big Sky Sports opportunity and has called out a Matchroom prospect.

The undefeated Ballybrack native has slipped off of the radar in recent years. O’Connor started impressively, winning five fights in just over a year.

The Gaeilgeor looked suitably placed to kick on and was flirting with a title fight with Victor Rabei at the time.

However, he hasn’t been seen in the ring since December of 2018 and, as a result, hasn’t really appeared on the boxing radar.

O’Connor was to due to fight in New York in a massive step up fight last year, but visa issues put paid to that.

The Dub has remained a fixture in the Celtic Warrior Gym and by all accounts has caught the eye of anyone who has witnessed him in action in Clonsilla.

He now wants back in and has tried to attach his name to Aqib Fiaz [6(0)-0] post the Jamie Moore-trained fighter’s most recent win.

The 21-year-old made it six wins on the bounce on the same show O’Connor’s Celtic Warrior stable mate, Niall Kennedy, suffered defeat to Alen Babic, Sunday gone.

Prompted by the call out king Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, O’Connor took to Twitter to call out the prospect.

An undefeated inactive Irish fighter may appeal to Team Fiaz and, if O’Connor and co can create a narrative, a fight may be possible – although he may have to get some rounds in beforehand.