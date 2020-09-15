‘Young Offender’ Thomas McCarthy crowned Elite Champion

Thomas McCarthy has finally been confirmed as the 2018 National Elite bantamweight champion.

The Cork fighter will be presented with his title by IABA President Dom O’Rourke next week at a Cork City Hall ceremony, hosted by the Lord Mayor, Cllr Joe Kavanagh.

In February 2018 the Setanta BC fighter suffered a 3-2 split decision defeat to Dublin’s Evan Metcalfe in the National Elite Final.

McCarthy disputed the decision on the night, arguing he felt he had won.

Metcalfe was since stripped of the title and handed four-month suspension.

The ban, which has since been served, related to the presence of a banned substance — tetrahydrocannabinol — in a sample provided by Metcalfe in an in-competition test on 24 February, after the 25-year-old won the 56kg title in question.

Cork County Board President Michael O’Brien then argued McCarthy should be installed as champion.

However, Metcalfe appealed and proceedings were held up and it was only at an Officer Board meeting over the weekend that McCarthy was confirmed 2018 champion.

It means the Cork fighter has won All-Ireland belts in every grade including underage juvenile, cadet, Intermediate and his eight All Ireland success; the Elite title.

He is also the first male Cork fighter to win a National Elite title since 2002 when Eanna Falvey claimed Elite success.

Christina Desmond has been flying the Cork flag of late with three titles in recent years.

McCarthy did declare he was turning over in early 2019, but hasn’t of yet punched for pay.