‘You pissed off the wrong Irish guy’ – Moran warns Paul he will see him ‘sooner or later’

Dylan Moran has warned Jake Paul he will eventually have to pay the consequences for attempting to humiliate him.

Moran took great exception to the YouTuber ridiculing the Waterford native in an online post this week.

The internet personality, who is desperate to get former Crumlin amateur and two weight UFC champion McGregor into the ring, used ‘The Real Deal’s relatively surprise stoppage defeat to Olympian Dennis Okoth, suffered back in 2019, to criticise McGregor.

After reading praise from ‘The Notorious’ for Kilmacthomas’s Moran, post their sparing sessions ahead of UFC 257, the Paul questioned the dedicated 16-1 Déise fighter and his ability, finding and sharing footage of the heavy defeat in the process.

The move upset Moran’s large following as well as the Irish fight family in general – and the fighter himself isn’t too happy.

He addressed Paul in a video he made himself from Dubai and has since discussed incident on various media platforms.

Speaking to Talk Sport in the UK, the 26-year-old warned the American that he wants the chance to defend his hounour and won’t rest till he gets it.

Moran told Paul he “pissed off the wrong Irish guy. This isn’t going to go away. It might die down on social media, but your going to see me soon or later and your going to have to back it up.”

Speaking to British Boxing TV in a separate interview he revealed money wasn’t his motivation for trading leather with Paul, who offered $50 million to McGregor to fight.

Indeed, Moran would be happy to share the sparring ring with the would be fighter and teach him a lesson there.

“The likes of Jake disrespecting me, who isn’t a high profile fighter, just a hard grafter, that doesn’t sit well with me. There was nothing there to be gained by him, it was just pure disrespect. My take on that is, I wouldn’t be after his money, that’s why I said I’d come to America and we’d go to Mayweather’s Gym and get it sorted. You look for a fight with me and your going to get one. Obviously we haven’t heard back. It doesn’t sit well with me but unfortunately it’s the world we are living in.

“Social media has given guys balls that haven’t got balls. If Jake was living this side of the world I’d have just called to his front door. It’s given guys freedom to do stuff they shouldn’t be doing.”