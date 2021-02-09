‘You don’t find my style often’ – Paddy Donovan ready to show he is a ‘different’ kind of prospect

Paddy Donovan [5(3)-0] ]is ready to prove to he is a ‘different’ level prospect in 2021.

Last November the 22-year-old Limerick boxer made it five wins from five in professional ranks with an impressive points victory over England’s Jumaane Camero.

Camero represented a massive step up for the average four-fight prospect. However, Donovan is adamant he is anything but average when it comes to all things boxing and says fans seen as much when he defeated the former Southern Area title challenger.

The Andy Lee trained southpaw is confident he will continue to impress fans over the next 12 months and live up to his ‘Real Deal’ ring moniker.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after it was confirmed he would grace the ring in England on February 19 Donovan said: ” I am really happy to be back out on another MTK show this early in the year, especially with a pandemic going on.

“I think my little last fight let the boxing world know that I have everything to become a champion. I showcased boxing skills and that I have punching power in both hands. You don’t find my style often. I think I’m different from the rest and over the next year people will really see how good I’m going to be.”

Rumour has the OLOL graduate taking another step up next week. At the time of the interview, the fighter said he didn’t know who he was facing but didn’t seem to care.

He also revealed he wants to get five fights in and has a world youth title in his sights.

“It doesn’t really bother me who my opponent is as long as I prepare well. This year I want to be world youth champion 22 years old 10/0.”

The post-Christmas lockdown has altered Donovan’s training regime. The young prospect hasn’t been able to get to Dublin to work with coach Andy Lee but has the comfort blanket of a boxing-orientated family. The Top Rank fighter was able to train with his brother Edward, a pro with Frank Warren under the guidance of father ‘Gugu’ Donovan.

“I’m always training with my Dad and brother. We don’t stop training, we never have since I was a child. Our lives are boxing, so it doesn’t really affect me.

“What was affected was training in Dublin with Andy, but hopefully all this pandemic can pass and we can connect fully and get ready to fight for world titles, that’s my plan.”