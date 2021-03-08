Wounded Kazakh promising to be ‘spectacular’ against Cully

Viktor Kotochigov [12(5)-1(0)] feels the result of his last fight may have been a blessing in disguise – as he prepares to take on Gary Cully [11(5)-0] on Friday.

Kotochigov faces the Irish champion for the vacant WBO European lightweight ranking title at the University of Bolton Stadium on March 12.

The Kazakh fighter up short in a back and forth battle against James Fryers and Jono Carroll defeated Maxi Hughes last October, but insists he has made plenty of adjustments that will come in handy against Cully.

“I am looking forward to this fight. In preparation for the fight, we did a lot of work, with many hours in the gym and in sparring. I can safely say that I am ready for battle,” he said before suggesting the defeat has only proved to motivate him further.

“Hunger is always inherent in fighters striving for the greatest goals. I am determined to win and prove that losing against Maxi Hughes was a blip.”

The 27-year-old claims to have done his Cully homework and having studied the ‘Diva’ believes he can produce a ‘spectacular’ performance come Friday.

“I have watched Gary Cully’s fights. We studied with my coaches his technical and tactical actions, and we know what to expect from him. I’m looking forward to a beautiful and spectacular fight that fans will love.”

Elsewhere on the MTK Fight Night, Lewis Crocker of Belfast defends his WBO European welterweight title against Deniz Ilbay in an equally tasty fight.