World Junior and European Schoolboy medal winner teams up with MTK

MTK have signed World Junior bronze and European Schoolboy silver medal winner Paul Ryan.

The 21-year-old confirmed he was turning over in late 2019 and was intent on fighting out of America.

The The former Bay City and Mulhuddart amateur signed with Ryan Roach -brother to legendary coach Freddie – of Fight Locker and relocated Stateside.

The young prospect also teamed up with coach Hector Bermudez, who trains the likes of Portlaoise’s former world champion TJ Doheny as well as former Patrick Hyland foe Javier Fortuna.

However, it appears he has now chosen a different route and has teamed up with MTK.

It’s unsure as to where the Dub will be based out of or who he will train with, but he has joined a long list of Irish fighters working with MTK.

Ryan said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining MTK Global. They are by far the biggest and best in the game. It is a great and proud achievement to be joining this team.

“If you look at the stable they have it speaks for itself. I know with the help of MTK I can one day be a huge name like their top stars.

“As an amateur I’ve won three national titles, a European silver medal, a world bronze medal, multiple international box cups and I have boxed for Ireland over 15 times.

“I see it as a smooth and very successful transition, I work extremely hard every day and I leave no stone unturned in my training so I know that I’ll go all the way.

“I just want to fight, I want to get active, get wins under my belt and begin my quest for the world championship.”

MTK Global Fighter Relations Officer Steve Collins Jr added: “It’s great to welcome Paul Ryan to the team. He’s the latest in the exciting crop of Irish talent to join the team, and we can’t wait to see what he is capable of as a professional.”