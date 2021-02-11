Woodstock will be master of his own downfall warns Cacace

Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] believes Lyon Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)]will be the master of his own downfall come February 27.

The British super featherweight champion puts the Lonsdale belt onine the line against the English figther on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s bid to make history by becoming Ireland’s first three weight world champion.

Considering the clash has twice been postponed ‘The Apache’ has had time to do his Woodstock research – and he claims he knows exactly what to expect come February 27.

The 32-year-old has seen an aggressive, come forward fighter when he has watched Woodstock tapes – and it’s been a beautiful watch for the title holder.

The Belfast fighter believes it’s an approach and style that will play into his gloved up hands in just over two weeks time. In fact he claims Woodstock’s aggression will lead to the challenger being knocked out.

“I know exactly what he brings, but I am well capable of knocking Lyon out. That’s because I won’t have to go looking for him.

“He is just there, loves a tear up. His style is to break opponents down. That plays into my hands.

“I think people will enjoy this one.”

The British title fight was first scheduled for the summer but was twice postponed.

As a result this will be Cacace’s first defence of a title he won by beating Sam Bowen in November of 2019 – and the super featherweight, who has spent time in camp with Frampton, is delighted to be back in action.

“I’m ready to rock against Lyon,” Cacace said.

“The break has done me well and I’m just as hungry as ever. I know what I have to do against Lyon and I am coming over to do it.”