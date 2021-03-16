Will the real ‘GGG’ please stand up – James Tennyson to appear alongside Gennady Golovkin?

The ‘Irish ‘GGG’ may be handed the chance to show the real ‘GGG’ what he is all about.

James Tennyson’s manager Mark Dunlop has hinted the aggressive fan-friendly power-punching duo could appear together on the same card.

The MHD boss tweeted ‘same card’ with a picture of the Belfast fighter and the middleweight star – and left it that.

It has sent the rumour mill into overdrive but as of yet nothing concrete has been churned out.

What is known is the former world title challenger ‘Tenny’ will fight former three-weight world champion and one of Scotland’s finest, Ricky Burns next.

That fight was expected to populate a Matchroom bill on May 1 or May 15, with suggestions it could be part of an Irish triple header including Katie Taylor’s world title defence and Tommy McCarthy’s EBU title defence.

That may still be the case and Gennady Golovkin could be set to fight in England next.

However, it’s quite possible ‘The Assassin’ may be bound for the States to fight on a Matchroom card.

Appearing on Golovkin card should expose the former European, Irish and British champion to a wider audience and an audience that will take will take to his style.

If it’s an appearance on a Taylor undercard, Tennyson will benefit Irish crossover style, something that can only help in terms of the proposed Irish homecoming.