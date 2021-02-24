‘Who needs glasses’ – Kellie Harrington questions Strandja defeat

Kellie Harrington lost out in her bid to reach the quarter-finals of the Strandja multi-nations in Sofia Bulgaria today.

The Dublin lightweight was beaten on 4-1 split decision by Russia’s Nune Asatarian after three close rounds.

One of Ireland’s genuine Olympic medal hopes found the target consistently throughout the three-rounder.

Her busy and durable opponent was also making her mark, but most felt Harrington was in control over the three rounds.

All five judges awarded Harrington the last round, with the Russian orthodox taking the first and second rounds 4-1.

The World Championship gold medal winner seemed to question the decision online this afternoon.

In a quite cryptic tweet she asked ‘who needs glasses’:

Galway super heavyweight Gytis Lisinskas is in action at approximately 6pm today (Irish time).

Strandja Multi-Nations Sofia, Bulgaria

February 22nd

Last 16 and 32

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Wildad Bertal (Mauritius) 4-1

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) beat Aneta Rygielska (Poland) 5-0

63kg George Bates (Ireland) lost to Aadkhuja Muydunkujaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Ireland) lost to Mujahit Ilyas (Turkey) 1-4

February 23rd

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Wassila Likhardiri (France) 0-5

81kg Emmet Brennan (Ireland) lost to Stephan Hrekul (Ukraine) 0-5

75kg Aofie O’Rourke (Ireland) beat Dobromiro Georgieve (Bulgaria) RSC2

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) beat Yodgoroy Miraeva (Uzbekistan) 5-0

February 24

Last 16

60kg Kellie Harrington (Ireland) lost to Nune Asatarian (Russia) 1-4

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Singh Manjeet (India)

February 25

Q/Finals

52k Brendan Irvine (Ireland) v Bashkim Bejoku (Kosovo)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Ireland) v Karina Tazabekova (Russia)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Ireland) v Sennur Demir (Turkey)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston BC)

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s BC)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown BC)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s BC)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s BC)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC)

81kg Emmett Brennan (Dublin Docklands BC)

91kg Kirill Afanasev (Smithfield BC)

91+kg Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles BC)

Team Manager:Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zauri Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dmitruk

Physio: Lorcan McGee