‘Wheels are back in motion’ – Michael Conlan targets Feile world title shot

Michael Conlan [14(8)-0] is targeting a Feile world title shot.

The Belfast super bantamweight will be a very interested spectator as Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton battle it out for the vacant WBO 126lbs title in America this weekend.

As WBO #2 the former world amateur champion will be next in the line for the winner.

The Adam Booth trained fighter, who returned to training post an unfortunate ankle injury this week, believes he beats both and feels he is ready to fight either next.

Next looks like April, but it doesn’t look like that will be the month to host a Conlan world title tilt.

The 29-year-old looks set to test his ankle and rid himself of some rust before challenging for a world title in Belfast in August.

“If I was to look into the future at either Leo or Steve Fulton I know I’d beat both of them, I’d beat both of them right now,” said Conlan when speaking to the Irish News.

“I’m very confident that I would beat both of them, so 2021 is the year that I become world champion. Without doubt, I’ll be world champion and I’ll beat Leo or Fulton. Whoever it is, I’ll beat them and if it’s someone else, I’ll beat him too.”

The wheels are back in motion. Big news coming soon 👀 2021 LETS GOOOOOOOO! #WorldChampSeason pic.twitter.com/lsTpwEQHA2 — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) January 21, 2021

“I think I’ll have a fight and then I’ll fight either Leo or Fulton and it could be at the Feile,” he said.

“If the chance came up to face either of them in my next fight, then 100 per cent I’d take it but more than likely it’ll be Feile. We’ll see how everything falls, I’m just focussed on being the best I can be.”

With April being the target return date the annual trip to New York on St Patrick’s Day is off.

“I have no plans at the minute, I’ve heard I could possibly be back in April so St Paddy’s Day in New York mightn’t happen, New York probably won’t be back to what it was for a long time.”

Conlan sold out the Falls Park during the Feile in 2018 and was set to challenge for a world title in the same venue in August of 2019, only for Covid to ruin those plans.

The popular Falls Road talent was set to return behind closed doors in December and had agreed to fight former world champion Isaac Dogboe in London.

An ankle injury suffered during training prevented the world title keen Top Rank fighter from competing against that opponent on that date. He is now back in training targeting an April return.