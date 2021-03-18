Headline News News Pro News 

‘What a dickhead’ – Hogan reacts to Tszyu St Patrick’s Day ‘end you’ boasts

Jonny Stapleton ,

Dennis Hogan has taken exception to March 31 opponent Tim Tszyu telling him to prepare for life outside boxing.

The up-and-coming Australian light middleweight, son of the legendary Kostya, has promised to ‘end’ the Brisbane-based Kildare veteran.

The DDP Sports fighter was shown a St Patrick’s Day video message sent to him from his rival which featured the claim.

Looking straight down the camera the undefeated Tszyu said: “Let me be very clear with you, I’m going to end you. This is your last fight.

“I know it’s St Patrick’s Day, but I don’t believe in the luck of the Irish. You make your own luck and you create your own destiny.”

Hogan’s intial response was natural and rapid, quipping ‘what a dickhead’.

It’s not the type of approach Hogan accepts. The always respectful and straightforward Wayne McCullough-trained fighter isn’t one for hype or fighting building.

Although responding he promised to burst the Tszyu hype bubble and predicted he’d jab his next foe’s ‘head off’.

The pair go at it on March 31 in a high-profile TV broadcast clash. The winner is expected to next in line for a shot at the WBO light-middleweight title, a strap Hogan has already fought for.

