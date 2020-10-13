‘We will see if he is the ‘Real Deal’ or not’ – Team Camero believe Donovan could be in over his head

Team Jumanne Camero [10(3)-6(0)] think Paddy Donovan [4(3)-0] may have rushed into a big mistake.

The Limerick prospect takes a step up when he upgrades journeyman opposition for a former Southern Area champion on November 11 – and will admit as much.

However, the English man’s team argue Camero represents more leap than step up the ladder – and suggest the ‘Predator’ is ready to make ‘The Real Deal’ his prey next month.

Camero would represent a threat for most novice pros. The 25-year-old has upset previous and a reputation for pushing some domestic level fighters.

More notably the former area champ has forged this reputation from short notice fights and comes into this bout with ample time to prepare.

Manager Steve Goodwin also hints the Londoner has used lockdown to work on certain things and is confident his fighter will be more than just tricky test for Donovan.

When confirming the fight was made on Ring Talk Goodwin said: “All that I will say to anyone out there is forget what you’ve seen before do not write Jumanne off in this fight.

“Trust me he will be bringing something here to this fight…I will not be surprised if we see a big big upset in this fight. This will be the best Jumanne Camero we’ve ever seen.

“He is not going there as a journeyman, not going to make up the numbers and this kid is going to have plenty to handle. We will see if he is the Real Deal or not. I hope we don’t get stiffed by the judge or the ref.”

‘The Real Deal’ Donovan has impressed since turning over. The Top Rank prospect has looked better against entry level foe than other fighters at a similar stage of their career.

November 11 is a step or two above the normal next step, but such is the talent of the former underage standout, that Andy Lee and co have faith it’s a jump he can make.