‘We should fight’ – Sean McComb responds to Ohara Davis ‘quit’ jibe

Sean McComb [11(5)-1(1)] wants to fight Ohara Davies [22(16-2(1)] ]to prove he is no quitter.

The controversial English fighter took great pleasure in ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ first professional defeat on Friday night.

The Belfast fighter eventually succumb to relentless pressure from Gavin Gywnne in their lightweight Commonwealth title fight and was stopped in the seventh round by the Welsh fighter.

The manner of the defeat did have similarities to ‘Two Tanks’ first defeat suffered at the hands of Josh Taylor back in 2017

It appears McComb felt Davies quit at the time and pointed out as much online, something the English fighter didn’t forget.

Indeed, Tyrone McKenna’s former arch nemesis raised it soon after Friday’s defeat, prompting McComb to all but call him out.

I'll come back to super lightweight and we should fight and see who quits first 😂😂 be entertaining the bets would be class! https://t.co/woQMGzSBO6 — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) February 20, 2021

Reacting to the Gywnne reverse the new father hinted that his young family crossed his mind during the clash and played a part in the manner of the stoppage.

The Danny Vaughan trained fighter also revealed he was enjoying the war.

Firstly gutted at my performance!



Secondly I was enjoying a good tear up at that time! Its fucking lethal!



Fnally I caught myself on realised I’ve a child in the house while I was getting batterd 🤣

it’s not about me anymore. #Family ❤

I’ll definitely be a good journeyman 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZBXyWf5zEq — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) February 20, 2021