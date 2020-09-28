‘We just don’t know’ – Eddie Hearn says Niall Kennedy will prove ‘Savage’ real deal jury

Boxing Garda Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] could prove judge, jury and executioner when he faces Alen Babic [4(4)-0] on Sunday, according to Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss has been suitably impressed with the Croat and his alter ego ‘The Savage’, but admits the jury is still out on how good the big puncher is.

Four knockout wins from four suggest the 29-year-old packs a punch, the fighter himself talks a good game and seems confident he can mix it with the best.

However, as Hearn stresses, he has yet to be seriously tested in the ring.

Questions with regard to his size, engine and adaptability remain and Kennedy could be the man to see if he has the answers, suggests the Matchroom boss.

“Savage versus Niall Kennedy is a really good heavyweight fight. We just don’t know how good the Savage is. We know he was a decent amateur, [Marko] Calic beat him a couple of times in the National finals, he wasn’t an Olympian, he was a good amateur,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“He might be really really fucking good or he might just not be big enough, or be good enough – and as we start to step to the bigger guys – because we know that Savage isn’t that big- is Niall Kennedy the one that could expose him a little bit.”

Kennedy is full of confidence going into the fight. ‘Boom Boom Baz’ feels he is the better schooled of the two and notes both size and experience are with him.

The 35-year-old also goes into the fight knowing a win and good performance could open the doors to some big Matchroom names.

He is up for it. Him and Packie Collins really fancy the fight.