WBO to give Frampton vs Herring the green light on one condition

The WBO are willing to allow Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring fight providing they agree to one condition.

The WBO super featherweight world champion and the former two weight title holder had signed to fight in June of this year, only for the pandemic to prevent them from topping a Windsor Park bill.

The Top Rank duo then flirted with rescheduling before they elected to have tick over fights, hoping to get it on in front of crowds before 2020 was done.

After both successfully navigated stay busy challenges Top Rank confirmed the pair would finally get it on at a yet to be confirmed date. November, December and January have since been muted.

However, another Top Rank fighter Shakur Stevenson was installed as mandatory for Herring’s title – and the WBO previously ordered the American’s fight before January was done.

Many felt Stevenson would step aside, but he was more than adamant he wanted the chance to become two weight world champion in just his 15th fight.

However, it now seems a compromise has been reached, Lance Pugmire is reporting the WBO have given the green light for ‘The Jackal’ to challenge ‘Semper Fi’ next, providing the winner fights Stevenson with 90 days.

Breaking: ⁦@JamelHerring⁩-Carl Frampton super-featherweight title fight sanctioned by WBO with order that winner must defend belt vs. ⁦@ShakurStevenson⁩ within 90 days after that. pic.twitter.com/l3pwi6YVRi — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 9, 2020

It’s also been suggested the WBO want the fight to take place in 2020.

It means Frampton is back on course to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion and would jump straight into another massive legacy fight he if was claim the strap.

I've just got the news that I've wanted for a long time. I will be fighting the champ @JamelHerring before the end of the year. Thanks to MTK & WBO for making this happen. Time to become 3 weight champ — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 9, 2020