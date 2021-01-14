WBC lay out world title pathway for Conor McGregor – belt could be on the line for ‘Notorious’ versus Pacquiao

The WBC have laid out a short pathway that if taken would allow Conor McGregor [0-1(1)] fight for a WBC boxing world title.

‘The Notorious’ returns to the Octagon to fight Dustin Poirier in UFC 257 in Dubai this weekend.

Once victory is achieved on January 23 the former Crumlin amateur looks set to make a return to boxing.

A fight with active fight legend Manny Pacquiao [62(39)-7(3)-2]has been mentioned, with ‘Pac Man’ claiming he wants it next.

Both fighters are aligned to the same management group making any proposed bout easy to make.

In most peoples minds any meeting between the pair would be of the exhibition variety, but there is a scenario were a genuine world title could be on the line.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has laid out a scenario that would allow McGregor fight Pacquiao for a world title.

If MMA’s star man could defeat a Top 15 fighter the WBC would be open to a world title being put on the line if the Irish and Philippine operator were to square off.

“I would say, he needs to face and defeat a ranked fighter, then he would be eligible to be ranked and to compete for a title. Because, we have plenty of examples of Muay Thai fighters, who turn professional in international boxing, and they are eligible to fight for the title,” Sulaiman told The Sun.

“We also have amateur superstars like Vasiliy Lomachenko, they come into professional boxing and fight for the title and it’s proven it works.”

After watching McGregor’s previous dalliance into boxing, a defeat to Floyd Mayweather, Sulaiman believes the UFC fighter has the necessary ability to compete in boxing.

“What we saw with Mayweather was of course different with the times, the rounds, it is not the same to fight five rounds to then go twelve rounds. But he has ability, he has power, he has status as a fighter,” Sulaiman said.

“But, to compete and become a world champion in the WBC, he would need to fight in boxing and by merit be ranked. Then, he would be in the position to challenge. I don’t know what weight category he would be, but definitely he would need to get a decisive win against a quality opponent to be considered to be ranked.”