Watch – Tony Browne and John Joyce’s trash talking spar

The verbal sparring is almost as good at the physical action.

There might be an element of good humour banter to it, there certainly appears to be some playing up to the camera, but it’s a great watch nonetheless.

Yet to debut pro Tony Browne and John Joyce traded leather and insults as they sparred in O’Rourke’s Gym recently.

Watch below:

Browne is mid prep for an October 9 debut. The super middleweight fights a yet to be confirmed opponent on Poland next month.

‘Super Fly’ is ‘buzzing’ to get going.

“I am buzzing to get started,” he previously told Irish-boxing.com.

“Everything about the pro game suits me better. I am better over the longer distance and at the slower pace. I can’t wait to get in there and break people down. I also can’t wait to fight in front of a crowd and all the trimmings that come with pro boxing, the ring walk, the shorts etc. I’ll draw a good crowd wherever I box, hopefully.”

Underage sensation Joyce, now 22 is waiting on fight news. He last appeared in October of last year and has recently teamed up with Ben Davidson.