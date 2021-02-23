WATCH the knockout highlight reel that has Irish amateur in demand
Gerard French’s knockout highlight reel has captured the attention of an interesting and now interested audience.
The former Clonard and Emerald BC fighter told Irish-boxing.com last month, that he had decided it was time to ditch the vest and start exploring pro options.
The 2018 Irish-Boxing.com Knockout of the Year nominee had managerial and coaching options at the time.
However, the sharing of a 52 second video packed with the middleweight’s knockouts has seen interest and as a result options increase.
Promoters have taken note and it now appears French has a decision to make.
“I have been in talks with managers and coaches. Talks have been ongoing for a few months now,” he told Belfast Live.
“And since I put that video up, a few other people have contacted me. I supposed it worked as a good promotional tactic.
“I believe I am suited to the pro game. In amateur boxing you wear 12oz gloves, and I was still knocking fellas out.
“With 10oz gloves, and with a bit more spite in my shots, I think I could do well. I suppose my left hook has become my trademark punch.”
Watch the video in question below:
Think it’s time to go pro🤔 pic.twitter.com/dBT2Bj6jSU— Gerard French (@GerardFrench5) February 1, 2021