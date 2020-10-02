Watch: The beef is over- McKenna and Davies embrace post Golden Contract final

The beef is over.

Tyrone McKenna and Ohara Davies put four year grudge behind them on Wednesday night.

After years of call outs, insults, verbal sparring and even a car park scuffle the pair settled their differences in the ring this week – and left them there.

Post winning the Golden Contract and a six figure contract with Top Rank, ‘Two Tanks’ visited McKenna as he was getting his stitched.

‘The Mighty Celt’ then took time to go to Davies’ dressing room and wished him well.

Watch both incidents filmed below by IFL TV:

Speaking after the bout McKenna revealed he felt he had done enough to get the decision, but was adamant he wasn’t going to cry foul.

“I’m not going to cry and scream robbery like other fighters would,” he said. “The judges saw what they saw and they obviously thought Ohara did the better work.

“I felt I was boxing brilliant and what I was doing was working. The way Ohara came out the last few rounds and tried to end things, he knew or felt he was behind.

“But what can you do? He got the decision and I’m not going to cry. I’m not p****d off, I’m just dejected. I felt I’d done enough, but the judges didn’t see that.”