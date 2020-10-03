WATCH – Niall Kennedy and Alen Babic weigh in and head to head

Niall Kennedy [13(8)-1(1)-1] weighed in a stone heavier than Alen Babic [4(4)-0] ahead of their eagerly anticipated heavyweight clash.

‘Boom Boom Baz’ tipped the scales at 15st9lbs6oz, while his counterpart came in as light as 14st3lbs.

It plays into the bigger man narrative being touted by Kennedy supporters and suggests he shouldn’t be easily bullied by the big punching 29-year-old.

The 35-year-old Gorey man has claimed tomorrow live on Sky Sports will be the first time the knockout artist will be against a genuine big man.

“I’m not a massive Heavyweight but I’m a big man in comparison to what he’s fought so far. I think he thinks I’m turning up for a pay day. I’m actually looking at Alen Babic as a way to get to bigger pay days,” Kennedy said previously.

“He presents an opportunity for me to showcase my skills in England. He is what he is, a loudmouth. You can’t argue with what he’s done so far, he’s been very good. I’m looking forward to it. I’m not going over there to make up the numbers. I’m going over there to sell myself.

HANDOUT PICTURE COMPLIMENTS OF MATCHROOM BOXING 3 October 2020 Picture By Mark Robinson Alan Babic and Niall Kennedy Weigh In ahead their Heavyweight fight tomorrow Night

“It’s a fantastic chance for me to showcase what I can do. I’m not a fool, my last fight was a loss. Those close to me know why it was a loss and how it happened. A loss is a loss no less, and it’s on my record as an L. This is a great opportunity on a big stage to fix that.”

Picture Credit Mark Robinson and Matchroom Boxing