WATCH LIVE – Matthew Tinker versus Stephen Langlais
It’s Matthew Tinker’s turn to step into the spotlight in what has proved to be an exciting weekend for Irish boxing thus far.
Less than 24 hours after Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully were impressing in Bolton, Tinker goes to work in Boston.
The former St Francis amateur tops a Boston Boxing bill taking on former MMA operator Stephen Langlais in a six-round light heavyweight contest.
Watch the action from 6pm Irish time below:
Runing order:
Matthew Tinker (5-0, 4 KOs), New York, NY./Yorkshire, UK.
vs. Stephen Langlais (1-0, 1 KO), Fall River, MA.
6 Rounds, Light Heavyweights
Tommy Karpency, Adah, PA.
vs. Mickey Scarborough, Kansas City, MO.
10 Rounds Light Heavyweights
Chris Traetti, Quincy, MA.
vs. Alfredo Trevino, Douglas, AZ.
10 Rounds, Crusierweights
Brandon Berry, West Forks, ME.
vs. Agustin Cicero, Fishers, IN.
8 Rounds, Welterweights
Danny Robles, Oxnard, CA.
vs. Earnest Walls, Dubuque, IA.
4 Rounds, Junior Lightweights
Tyrone Luckey, Galloway, NJ.
vs. Aquilao Brandao, NY, NY.
4 Rounds, Welterweights
Kyle Cusick, Fall River, MA.
vs. Jay Gregory, Auburn, NY.
4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights
David Tubbs, Ventura, CA.
vs. Montoyia Swilling, Watertown, NY.
4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights
Nick Molina, Lowell, MA.
vs. Justin Morales, Providence, RI.
4 Rounds, Featherweights
Jon Gruber Fall River, MA.
vs. Marc Worthington, Mt. Carmel, PA.
4 Rounds, Heavyweights
Rico Depaolis, Watertown, MA.
vs. Scott Lampert, Dover Plains, NY.
4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights
Denzel Whitley, Holyoke, MA.
vs. Jader Alves de Oliveira, Framingham, MA.
4 Rounds, Welterweights
Chris Jay, Ventura, CA.
vs. Tom Kenney, Rutland, VT.
4 Rounds, Welterweights
Photo credit – Emily Harney