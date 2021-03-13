WATCH LIVE – Matthew Tinker versus Stephen Langlais

It’s Matthew Tinker’s turn to step into the spotlight in what has proved to be an exciting weekend for Irish boxing thus far.

Less than 24 hours after Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully were impressing in Bolton, Tinker goes to work in Boston.

The former St Francis amateur tops a Boston Boxing bill taking on former MMA operator Stephen Langlais in a six-round light heavyweight contest.

Watch the action from 6pm Irish time below:

Runing order:

Matthew Tinker (5-0, 4 KOs), New York, NY./Yorkshire, UK.

vs. Stephen Langlais (1-0, 1 KO), Fall River, MA.

6 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Tommy Karpency, Adah, PA.

vs. Mickey Scarborough, Kansas City, MO.

10 Rounds Light Heavyweights

Chris Traetti, Quincy, MA.

vs. Alfredo Trevino, Douglas, AZ.

10 Rounds, Crusierweights

Brandon Berry, West Forks, ME.

vs. Agustin Cicero, Fishers, IN.

8 Rounds, Welterweights

Danny Robles, Oxnard, CA.

vs. Earnest Walls, Dubuque, IA.

4 Rounds, Junior Lightweights

Tyrone Luckey, Galloway, NJ.

vs. Aquilao Brandao, NY, NY.

4 Rounds, Welterweights

Kyle Cusick, Fall River, MA.

vs. Jay Gregory, Auburn, NY.

4 Rounds, Junior Middleweights

David Tubbs, Ventura, CA.

vs. Montoyia Swilling, Watertown, NY.

4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Nick Molina, Lowell, MA.

vs. Justin Morales, Providence, RI.

4 Rounds, Featherweights

Jon Gruber Fall River, MA.

vs. Marc Worthington, Mt. Carmel, PA.

4 Rounds, Heavyweights

Rico Depaolis, Watertown, MA.

vs. Scott Lampert, Dover Plains, NY.

4 Rounds, Light Heavyweights

Denzel Whitley, Holyoke, MA.

vs. Jader Alves de Oliveira, Framingham, MA.

4 Rounds, Welterweights

Chris Jay, Ventura, CA.

vs. Tom Kenney, Rutland, VT.

4 Rounds, Welterweights

Photo credit – Emily Harney