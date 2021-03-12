Headline News News Pro News Videos 

WATCH LIVE – Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully in title action

Jonny Stapleton

It’s all about Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully tonight.

The Belfast and Kildare prospects are in seperate WBO European ranking title fights.

‘The Croc’ defends the welterweight version of the strap in a bill topping bill against Dexniz Ilbay.

‘The Diva’ plays chief support in another interesting clash, fighting Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant lightweight version of the title.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ stateside and will be streamed online around the world on IFLTV.

Action gloves off at 7:00pm GMT and 2:00pm EST.

Running Order:

Middleweight, 6 rounds

JORDAN REYNOLDS (165lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (167.5lbs)

Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds

MACE RUEGG (135.1lbs) vs. LEVI DUNN (136.2lbs)

Super-Welterweight, 6 rounds

CARL FAIL (156lbs) vs. JORDAN DUJON (158.8lbs)

Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds

ISAAC LOWE (128.3lbs) vs. ED HARRISON (127lbs)

Vacant WBO European lightweight title, 10 rounds

GARY CULLY (134.9lbs) vs. VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (134.5lbs)

WBO European welterweight title, 10 rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (146lbs) vs. DENIZ ILBAY (146lbs)

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]