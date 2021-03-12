WATCH LIVE – Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully in title action

It’s all about Lewis Crocker and Gary Cully tonight.

The Belfast and Kildare prospects are in seperate WBO European ranking title fights.

‘The Croc’ defends the welterweight version of the strap in a bill topping bill against Dexniz Ilbay.

‘The Diva’ plays chief support in another interesting clash, fighting Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant lightweight version of the title.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN+ stateside and will be streamed online around the world on IFLTV.

Action gloves off at 7:00pm GMT and 2:00pm EST.

Running Order:

Middleweight, 6 rounds

JORDAN REYNOLDS (165lbs) vs. ROBBIE CHAPMAN (167.5lbs)

Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds

MACE RUEGG (135.1lbs) vs. LEVI DUNN (136.2lbs)

Super-Welterweight, 6 rounds

CARL FAIL (156lbs) vs. JORDAN DUJON (158.8lbs)

Super-Featherweight, 6 rounds

ISAAC LOWE (128.3lbs) vs. ED HARRISON (127lbs)

Vacant WBO European lightweight title, 10 rounds

GARY CULLY (134.9lbs) vs. VIKTOR KOTOCHIGOV (134.5lbs)

WBO European welterweight title, 10 rounds

LEWIS CROCKER (146lbs) vs. DENIZ ILBAY (146lbs)