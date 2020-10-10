WATCH LIVE – Irish Boxing in Poland – Carpe Diem

In the biggest night of Irish boxing since the global pandemic hit, seven professional fighters from these step through the ropes this evening.

Not at the National Stadium, not in the Ulster Hall, not even in the York Hall, but in Poland

The unfortunately-named Korona Holiday Resort in the rural town of Wałcz will play host to a bumper night of boxing for fighters from these shores, with Slater Sports Consultancy having established an avenue for activity out east.

There are three big pro debuts for Tony Browne, Tiernan Bradley, and Aaron O’Reilly, the continued building of Victor Rabei, Dylan Moran, and Ryan O’Rourke, and the return of Paul Hyland Jr.

With Poland an hour behind Irish time, the action begins early tonight, with boxing due to begin at 5:30pm

The running order for the night is as follows (times subject to change):

5:30pm – Niko Zdunowski (debut) vs. Patryk Litke (debut)

5:50pm – Aaron O’Reilly (debut) vs. Artur Gierczak (0-1)

6:10pm – Jan Czerklewicz (3-1) vs. Daniel Szlędak (1-0)

6:30pm – Ryan O’Rourke (4-0) vs. Maurycy Gojko (23-56, 9 KO)

6:55pm – Mariusz Sieroń (debut) vs. Grzegorz Bryńda (debut)

7:15pm – Tiernan Bradley (debut) vs. Kornel Cendrowski (0-1)

7:35pm – Paul Hyland Junior (20-2, 7 KOs) vs. Krzysztof Rogowski (10-32, 5 KO)

8:00pm – Jan Balog (16-50-1, 9 KO) vs. Tony Browne (debut)

8:20pm – Dylan Moran (14-1, 6 KOs) vs. Maciej Wazny (1-2, 1 KO)

8:45pm – Victor Rabei (9-0, 2 KOs) vs. Islam Mayrasaltanov (debut)

You can watch the fight card in full below: