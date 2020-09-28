Headline News News Pro News Videos 

WATCH-‘I’m going to [email protected]@K you up-‘Savage’ Babic attempts to deliver chilling message to Kennedy

Jonny Stapleton ,

It seems Alen Babic [4(4)-0] has taken a back seat allowing his alter ego to take centre stage earlier than usual.

The Croatian heavyweight has arrived in London ahead of his now eagerly anticipated clash with Wexford’s Niall Kennedy, set for the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs. Marko Calic on Sunday October 4.

The 29-year-old spent Monday fulfilling media duties and the fighter didn’t disappoint when the Sky cameras were set up in front of him.

Babic, who often claims he takes a back seat to allow his alter ego to fight, seems to have allowed ‘The Savage’ free reign early in fight week.

When asked if he had a message for ‘Boom Boom Baz’ he went for the dramatic straight down the lens approach and kept it short and not so sweet.

Watch it below:

Kennedy has already stated he is paying little heed to Babic’s media profile stating what really counts is what his opponent can do under pressure in the ring rather than under the pre fight media spotlight.

Indeed, he has urged the big punching yet raw heavy to ‘keep talking,’ arguing the more hype the Croat generates around the fight the better for him.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]