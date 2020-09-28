It seems Alen Babic [4(4)-0] has taken a back seat allowing his alter ego to take centre stage earlier than usual.

The Croatian heavyweight has arrived in London ahead of his now eagerly anticipated clash with Wexford’s Niall Kennedy, set for the undercard of Joshua Buatsi vs. Marko Calic on Sunday October 4.

The 29-year-old spent Monday fulfilling media duties and the fighter didn’t disappoint when the Sky cameras were set up in front of him.

Babic, who often claims he takes a back seat to allow his alter ego to fight, seems to have allowed ‘The Savage’ free reign early in fight week.

When asked if he had a message for ‘Boom Boom Baz’ he went for the dramatic straight down the lens approach and kept it short and not so sweet.

Watch it below:

Kennedy has already stated he is paying little heed to Babic’s media profile stating what really counts is what his opponent can do under pressure in the ring rather than under the pre fight media spotlight.

Indeed, he has urged the big punching yet raw heavy to ‘keep talking,’ arguing the more hype the Croat generates around the fight the better for him.