WATCH: Gary Cully scores sensational statement knockout

Such was the show ‘The Diva’ put on Friday night the empty stadium was calling for an encore.

Gary Cully took on Viktor Kotochigov for the vacant WBO European lightweight title in Bolton.

Many a knowledgable boxing pundit argued the clash had 10 competitive rounds written all over it.

However, the Kildare native had other ideas.

The Kazakh former prospect barely landed a glove on the six-foot plus southpaw stylist and was put down for the count in just the second round of what was being packaged as a big test for Cully.

The Pete Taylor trained fighter finished the fight in real style, a straight left down the pipe that his opponent never recovered from.

Take a look for yourself below:

#BoxeoenCorto

Calentando el fin de semana de boxeo…



“Tremendo, poderoso, contundente…” KO de Gary Cully🇮🇪 vs Viktor Kotochigov en función celebrada en Bolton…



🔥🥊🔥🥊@BoxerCully @MTKGlobal pic.twitter.com/vFB1EnxrAw — Iñaky Arzate (@inaky_arzate) March 12, 2021