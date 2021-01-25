WATCH: Carl Frampton attempts to prove he is ‘the best singer in boxing’

Carl Frampton has never hidden the fact he fancies himself as a quality singer.

‘The Jackal’ believes he can hit a high note as well as he can hit the sweet spot of an opponents chin.

Now in the build up a fight that could see him make history has made the serious claim that he is the ‘best singer in boxing’.

Frampton admits former foe Robbie Thurley may give him a fight on a good night, but dismissed suggestions Tyson Fury or another former foe Nonito Donaire have any singing GOAT hopes.

To prove his point the 33-year-old, who could become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion if he defeats WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring on February 27, took to Youtube to once again share his vocal skills.

Speaking ahead taking it to the limit Eagles style Frampton said: “I believe I am the best singer in boxing, better than [Tyson] Fury, [Nonito] Donaire is very good, but it’s different type of voices, Nonito would be very good in a boyband. I am going for a different genre.”

As his followers on social media will know, Frampton regularly belts out a tune and could have appeared on a unique Celebrity XFactor in 2019 if it were not for the small matter of his ongoing boxing career.

