WATCH – ‘At least you know I’m champ son’ – McKenna and Davies exchange words after weigh in

One of the longest running grudges in domestic boxing is now just hours away from being settled.

Both Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-1(0)-1] and Ohara Davies [21(16)-2(1)-1] made weight today ahead of their eagerly anticipated light welterweight Golden Contract decider.

Both combatants came in under the 10 stone limit tipping the scales at 9st 13lbs 12oz a day before they trade leather for bragging rights and a six figure promotional contract believed to be with Top Rank.

As expected the regular verbal sparring partners were anything but silence come their socially distanced head to head.

It was the second time in just 24 hours the pair had got to try and get into the others head.

Both finalists sat opposite each other yesterday and put forward their case for victory live on Sky Sports tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday McKenna told his rival: “I said four years ago I wanted Ohara Davies and now it’s finally here. He’s been calling me a bum for the last four years. He said I’m as easy as 123 ABC, so we’ll find out on Wednesday if he knows his ABCs.

“He’s concentrating on other people to take his mind off me, because he knows he’s going to get a beating from me. He’s trying to start all these other beefs so he doesn’t think about me and so he can get to sleep at night.

Davies responded: “McKenna is a bum and a trash fighter. I know it inside but I don’t have to say it and shout it, because on Wednesday I’m going to show it. He’s got Pete Taylor with him, but he won’t be able to save him. He could have Godzilla in the corner and he wouldn’t be able to save him.

“For an opponent like this I don’t even have to work that hard for this fight, but because I did it means he’s getting knocked out. After he gets knocked out, they should consider going up in weight class because I feel he’s struggling to make weight and this division isn’t for him.”