Vladimir Belujsky looking to say goodbye to journey men in style

Vladimir Belujsky [10(7)-3(1)-1] plans to knockout his last journey man in Belgium this Saturday.

It’s back to business quite literally for ‘The Slovak Rebel’ this weekend as he returns on the ‘Back to Business’ card.

The super middleweight trades leather with Nick Postma [2(1)-2(0)-1] over six rounds and is confident he will become the first man to stop the Dutch fighter.

Once a he records knockout number 8 he wants straight into big fights.

The 25-year-old seen bouts against named fighters in America and the UK fall through for differing reasons. He is said to have the promise of a Matchroom date in his back pocket , while a Polish promoter has taken a fancy to him.

Either way he wants his chance to make a wider impact this year.

“I don’t know much about Postma. I know he looked for the fight that’s about it. Hopefully I’ll knock him out in the first round that would be great and that’s what’s I’ll be looking for,” Belujsky told Irish-boxing.com before expressing a step up desire.

“I want 2-3 big fights this year. After this one I don’t want to fight journeymen anymore. I’m ready to step up and I will be looking to step up. I’ll fight anyone.”

While he is close to making big fight demands, ‘Big Bad Vlad’ is grateful to be one of only two Irish fighters out in January, Tony Browne, who fights on the same card being the other one.

The Cork 168lbs fighter is delighted to be busy and out so early in what could prove another turbulent year.

“I am delighted,” he confirms before giving credit to his manager.



“It’s all down to Conor really, he doesn’t stop working ever and coming up with ideas. He is always thinking outside the box and getting me fights on shows. He gets about his work and never makes excuses.”